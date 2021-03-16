74-year-old man shoots, kills neighbor in alleged dispute, Northampton County officials say

article

A 42-year-old man is dead after what officials in Northampton County say was a dispute with a neighbor.

Moore Township police responded to the 1000 block of Moser Road Monday, just after 10:30 in the morning, on reports of shots fired.

Officers found 42-year-old Christopher Robbin Debellis shot and killed at his home on Moser Road. Officials say Debellis was shot multiple times, both with a handgun and a rifle, inside and outside his home.

According to authorities, responding officers also found a 74-year-old man, reportedly a neighbor of Debellis, suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The man told officers he shot himself and the victim.

The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Officials say an initial investigation revealed the two men had been involved in a neighbor dispute over a water pipe for several months, which led to several reported arguments.

The investigation remains open, according to authorities.

