75-year-old woman killed in Pennsauken; suspect apprehended, officials say

A woman is dead in Pennsauken, New Jersey and a man is charged with her murder, officials say.

Pennsauken police were called to the 3700 block of Burwood Avenue Saturday, just after 11 p.m.

Police found 75-year-old Juanita Rosario unconscious inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities and her death was ruled a homicide by the Gloucester-Camden-Salem County Medical Examiner.

Esteban Cabrera was charged with one count First-Degree Murder Sunday. Cabrera was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the incident to Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-8407 or the Pennsauken Police Department at 856-488-0080.