77 years later, DNA testing IDs remains of NJ sailor killed in Pearl Harbor

After almost eight decades, a New Jersey veteran killed in the Pearl Harbor attack has been returned to his family in Bucks County.

Angelo Gabriele, of Trenton, was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941.

No one was able to identify his body after it was recovered on a ship, so he was buried in an unmarked mass grave.

Three years ago, DNA tests were conducted, and his remains were finally identified.

The U.S. Navy identified Gabriele’s family, who brought him home.

Gabriele's nephew is pictured outside Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Family, friends and service members honored Gabriele at an official funeral at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.