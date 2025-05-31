Police search for suspect, stolen car after girl, 12, abducted, sexually assaulted

article

The Brief A horrifying situation played out Friday night as police say a 12-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted. An active search is underway by Philadelphia police for a suspect and a stolen car.



What we know:

Friday night, about 9:30, Philadelphia police were called to an area near Germantown and Erie avenues on the report of an abduction in progress.

Police discovered that a 12-year-old girl was sleeping in the backseat of a 2010 white Ford Taurus, while the car was running and the keys were in the ignition. An unknown person got into the car and drove off.

According to authorities, just before 10 p.m., the girl was found at Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. She had been sexually assaulted.

Police rushed her to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Dig deeper:

Police are looking for a man with a thin build who was wearing all dark clothing in connection to the incident. They are also searching for the 2010 white Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Victim's Unit at 215-685-3251 or call the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).