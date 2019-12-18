78-year-old woman missing from North Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 78-year-old woman reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Patricia Stewart was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2300 block of West Cumberland Street.

Stewart is described as 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and straight gray hair. She was last seen wearing a long black coat, red scarf and red hat.

Police said Stewart was going to the CVS Pharmacy located at 2nd and Market streets.

Anyone with any information on Stewart's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

