8 animals saved from hot car by Temple University police

The Brief A passerby noticed multiple animals in a car on a hot day and called 911, police say. Officers arrived, observed the animals in distress, and transported them to ACCT Philly. The woman who made the call requested to meet with the officers who saved the animals.



After noticing multiple animals in the car on a 100-degree day, a local woman called police to investigate.

What we know:

On Friday, July 25, police say the animals were spotted in a car on Jefferson and 13th streets. There was no driver or owner in sight.

A woman called the police after spotting the animals and Temple University Officers arrived at the scene.

Inside the car were seven dogs and one cat. The officers observed signs of heat-related distress as well as feces on some of the animals.

Officers quickly unlocked the vehicle and the animals were transported to ACCT Philly.



Credit: Temple University Police



Of the eight animals, two of the dogs were adopted, three went to a rescue, and two dogs, Shih Tzu mixes Sky and Winter, still need to be adopted together.

The whereabouts of the cat are unknown at this time.

The woman who called the authorities requested to meet the officers who saved the dogs from the car.

The group reunited on Thursday, July 31 in the same spot where the dogs were found.