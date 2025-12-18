Suspect in custody after Uber passenger killed in Philly crash: police

The Brief Joseph Cini, wanted for a deadly crash in Philadelphia, has turned himself in. The crash resulted in the death of an Uber passenger and injuries to the driver. Cini faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle.



A man wanted in connection with a deadly crash involving an Uber in Philadelphia has surrendered to authorities.

What we know:

Officials say Joseph Cini, 35, is currently in the hospital.

According to investigators, Cini was fleeing from police on Monday morning when he crashed into an Uber at Ninth and Girard in North Philadelphia.

The crash tragically claimed the life of 63-year-old Uber passenger Angela Cooper and injured the driver, 51-year-old Steven Thomas.

Charges and investigation

Cini faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle.

The crash occurred during a police pursuit, highlighting the dangers of high-speed chases in urban areas.

Victims of the crash

What they're saying:

The loss of Angela Cooper has deeply affected her family and community.

The Uber driver, Steven Thomas, is recovering from his injuries.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of rideshare passengers and drivers.

What we don't know:

Details about Cini's condition in the hospital and the timeline for his legal proceedings remain unclear.