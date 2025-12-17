SEPTA riders on alert after teen's designer jacket stolen; suspects sought

The Brief Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects involved in the theft of a designer jacket from a teenager. The incident occurred on the westbound platform of the SEPTA Market Frankford Line at 1500 Market Street. Police are urging the public to help identify the suspects captured on surveillance footage.



A teenager waiting at a SEPTA stop became the victim of a theft when police say two individuals targeted his expensive designer jacket.

What we know:

Philadelphia police say the incident happened around midnight on Monday, Dec. 8, at the SEPTA Market Frankford Line.

The suspects, believed to be between 17 and 20 years old, stole a Moncler jacket from the teenager.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects, providing a clear view of their faces. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

The theft involved a high-end Moncler jacket, which can cost several thousand dollars.

What they're saying:

SEPTA riders expressed surprise and concern over the incident.

Jocelyne Manning, a SEPTA rider, expressed her shock at the assault, saying, "People work hard for what they get."

She added that the incident has increased her fear for her and her son's safety.

Her concern highlights the fear among commuters.

Mike Bane, another SEPTA rider, shared his concerns about safety on the trains, stating, "I’ve seen some pretty shady people, I hate to say it, on the train."

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim remains unknown, as police have not released this information.

What you can do:

Call Det. Vance at Central Detectives if you recognize the suspects. Call 215-686-3093 or 215-686-3094. You can also leave a tip at the Philadelphia Police Department’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS.