PhiladELFia: Watch the full trailer

Published  December 18, 2025 11:25am EST
Holidays
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Mike Jerrick stars in FOX 29's remake of the classic Christmas movie, Elf.

PHILADELPHIA - The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

What better way to celebrate the holiday than with a Christmas classic with a Philly spin!?

Mike Jerrick stars as Buddy the Elf in PhiladELFia, a Good Day remake of the timeless holiday film.

