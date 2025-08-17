80-year-old former fire chief dies in the line of duty in Bucks County: 'It's such a loss'

The Brief Firefighters across Bucks County are mourning the death of one of their own. Ed Margavich, 80, died on Friday due to injuries he suffered in the line of duty. Margavich served his community in Bristol for 65 years.



The firefighting community in Bucks County is mourning the death of Ed Margavich, 80, the former chief of the Third District Volunteer Fire Company Station 14 in Bristol.

What we know:

Margavich joined the organization in 1960 when he was 16, according to the fire company, who said his mother and father were also part of the organization.

The flag is now at half-staff at the firehouse where a memorial is set up with Margavich’s coat and boots next to his personal fire police vehicle.

According to Third District Fire, Margavich is a life member at Third District Fire Company, Goodwill Hose Fire Company, Bucks County Fire Police Association, Bristol Township Fire Police Association.

He was also assigned duties at the Bristol Township Police Department as a fire police officer, according to the fire company.

Margavich leaves behind a loving wife. The current chief of the fire company is his nephew.

What they're saying:

Firefighters said Margavich’s line of duty death on Friday felt sudden.

They expected him to make a recovery after he suffered injuries on August 8 in a house fire that was deemed arson by the Bristol fire chief.

"He is all firefighter. all the time," said Joe Gasper, friend and Public Information Officer for the fire company. "He lives, breathes and eats firefighting. He was absolutely the most dedicated firefighter we have here. It’s such a loss. A lot of our guys grew up around him. He was almost like a surrogate grandfather to some of our members. He knew them before they knew they were going to be firefighters."

"I’ve been here for 18 years. I’ve known Eddie. He was one of the first guys to say hi to me so it’s kind of hard," said Cpt. John Shipp at Third District Fire Company. "We’re going to work on [the fire truck] all week, make sure it’s in the best condition. We’re going to strip the hose off the back and this is going to be his final ride."

What's next:

The fire company is meeting with state representatives to plan the line of duty death memorial service honoring Margavich.