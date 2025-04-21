A.J. Brown's car stolen: Eagles receiver says he won't press charges if stolen car is returned

article

The Brief Eagles receiver A.J. Brown said his car was stolen overnight Sunday in Philadelphia. Brown said he won't press charges if the car is safely returned to him. He did not share a description of the stolen car and did not say where the theft happened.



Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown took to social media after he said his car was stolen, and offered an ultimatum to the alleged car thief.

Brown said he would not press charges if the car was returned to him, but promised he wouldn't be so forgiving if the thief didn't come forward.

"Just bring the whip back, bro, and I won't press charges," Brown said in an Instagram video. "But if I find you….it's gonna be what it's gonna be."

What we know:

A.J. Brown said he won't press charges against the person who he claims stole his car, but offered a stern warning if the thief doesn't come forward.

"I'll make a deal with you, bro, to whoever you are – which I'm going to find out soon – just bring the whip back, bro, and I won't press charges," Brown said.

Brown, 27, sounded off about the Sunday night car theft in a video posted on his Instagram story.

"You smooth with it, though, you pulled up at 3:42," Brown said, speaking directly to the thief. "You fast on your feet, I'm gonna show you how fast I can be."

Brown claimed that he knows the alleged thief's location and urged them to return the car.

"We know where you are right now…right now…pull back up, bro," Brown said.

What we don't know:

Brown did not give a description of the stolen vehicle, and he did not say exactly where the theft occurred.

Police have not publicly commented on Brown's posts.