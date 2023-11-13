A Kelce Brothers Christmas: Jason, Travis duet from Eagles holiday album releasing this week

article

"The Kelce brothers are bringing the Christmas cheer!"

As if Patti LaBelle wasn't enough, the Philadelphia Eagles are making the holidays even brighter with yet another highly anticipated duet.

Jason and Travis Kelce will sing together on a brand new single set to be released Wednesday, according to an Instagram post.

"You've been asking. It's finally here!"

The single will be one 11 holiday songs featured on the "A Philly Special Christmas," the second holiday album crafted by Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

A preorder for the highly anticipated second album kicked off online November 3, with the entire album available on streaming services closer to the holidays.

The standard 1LP package will cost $75, and includes a red vinyl and single LP Jacket with album credits printed on an inner sleeve.

The Eagles stars are hoping their Philly community will step up once again to help them surpass last year's $1.25 million donation. This year, all proceeds will be donated to CHOP and the Children's Crisis Treatment Center.