Actor Jamie Foxx opens up about medical issue in emotional video on social media

After months away from the spotlight, Jamie Foxx is opening up for the first time about the health challenge that landed him in a hospital in Atlanta.

JAMIE FOXX SUFFERS 'MEDICAL COMPLICATION,' ADMITTED TO ATLANTA HOSPITAL

The 55-year-old actor, singer and comedian posted an emotional message on social media overnight.

Foxx, looking visibly thinner, said he never wanted anyone to see him with tubes coming from his body. Jamie also said in the video that he went to hell and back.

He also said that he knew a lot of people have been waiting for updates about his condition but "to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

JAMIE FOXX IS 'AWAKE' AND 'ALERT' FOLLOWING MEDICAL COMPLICATION: NICK CANNON

Additionally, Foxx attempted to dispel rumors about his health, including the possibility that he was blind or paralyzed.

However, he did not disclose what exactly caused his hospitalization on April 11 in the middle of filming the movie "Back in Action" in Atlanta.

JAMIE FOXX REPORTEDLY 'NOT IN A LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION' AFTER MYSTERY 'MEDICAL COMPLICATION'

Foxx spent several weeks in a hospital in Atlanta before being transferred to a facility in Chicago.

Foxx thanked his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne, God and the "great medical people" who treated him. He also said that he appreciated "all the love that I got" throughout the situation.

Corinne was the first to reveal that Foxx had been hospitalized in a social media post on April 12. A month later, she posted again about her father, saying he had been out of the hospital "for weeks" and accused the media of running wild. She even claimed that he had played pickleball the day before.

Foxx also posted a very brief message in early May on social media.

His first public sighting was on July 9. He was spotted on a boat on the Chicago river. It also appears that he has spent some time in Las Vegas.

Foxx ended the video by saying, "I'm on my way back."