Philadelphia, NJ forecast: Warmer 50s today, light snow possible Tuesday before rain

The Brief Earlier forecasts showed a snowstorm poised to hit Philadelphia and New Jersey. Snow totals and timing expectations have changed as the storm has evolved. Current conditions show a mix of melting snow, occasional flurries and variable precipitation.



After a frosty start to the morning, the Philadelphia region is set up for one of the mildest days of the week, with sunshine and temperatures climbing well above freezing.

Mild and sunny today

Temperatures started off in the 20s and low 30s across parts of the Delaware Valley, with some frost and icy patches reported on untreated roads early this morning.

By this afternoon, highs are expected to reach around 56 degrees in Philadelphia, which is above average for this time of year. The sunshine and warmer air will help melt much of the remaining snow from earlier in the week.

Drivers are still urged to watch for isolated slick spots early, especially on back roads where overnight melting refroze.

Light snow possible Tuesday morning

Attention now turns to early Tuesday, when a fast-moving system could bring a coating to around an inch of snow in parts of the region before transitioning to rain.

The changeover to rain is expected as temperatures rise during the morning hours. Areas south of Philadelphia, including parts of Delaware and South Jersey, may see more rain than snow.

Impacts appear limited at this time, but the timing could affect the Tuesday morning commute depending on how quickly precipitation begins.

Earlier forecasts suggested a more significant winter setup next week, but updated guidance now points toward lighter precipitation and a quicker change to rain.

Cooler start to the workweek

After Tuesday’s system moves through, colder air settles in Monday and Tuesday before temperatures gradually rebound later in the week.

Highs will dip back into the 40s early in the workweek before trending upward again heading into next weekend.

What to watch

According to FOX 29 meteorologist Drew Anderson:

Morning refreeze on untreated roads

Brief snow accumulation early Tuesday

Rain transition mid-morning Tuesday

Gradual warming trend later in the week

