LIVE | Winter storm in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware: Track snow updates

A potentially historic winter storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow on the Philadelphia area as the snow continues to fall through Monday evening.

Blizzard warnings are already in effect for most of New Jersey and parts of Delaware, while a winter storm warning has been issued for Philadelphia and its northern suburbs.

Philadelphia and inland New Jersey could end up with a foot of snow by the end of the storm. However, the Jersey Shore is taking the brunt of the storm, possibly accumulating up to 18 inches of snow.

Heavy snow and strong winds could create dangerous travel conditions across the Philadelphia area — follow this live blog for the latest updates on snowfall, road conditions, power outages and weather alerts as the storm continues into Monday.

3 p.m. — Flurries start to fall in Philadelphia

2 p.m. — Snow is falling at the Jersey Shore

FOX 29's Chris O'Conell was live in Cape May as snow started to accumulate on roads across town.

1 p.m. — NJ Transit suspends some services

NJ TRANSIT bus, light rail and Access Link services will be temporarily suspended at 6 p.m. Sunday. Rail service adjustments are expected later in the evening.

12:30 p.m. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro provides update

12:23 p.m. — Mayor Cherelle Parker declares a disaster emergency in Philadelphia

Noon — State of Emergency goes into effect for New Jersey

Gov. Mikie Sherrill gave an update on New Jersey's preparedness for the winter storm as the State of Emergency went into effect.

11:40 a.m. — Delaware declares a State of Emergency in preparation of winter storm

9:40 a.m. — PPA is offering a flat 24-hour $5 discounted parking rate at some Center City garages

8 a.m. — Sunday morning snow forecast; latest winter storm updates

A major snow storm is bearing down on the Philadelphia region Sunday, with many parts of the region expecting a foot of snow or more. Blizzard warnings closer to the coast will make for dangerous conditions.

7:20 a.m. — Mayor Cherelle Parker declares a snow emergency in Philadelphia

6 a.m. — Winter storm begins with rain across the Philadelphia region

8 p.m. Saturday — School District of Philadelphia shifts to virtual learning

The School District announced on Saturday night that school buildings will be closed on Monday, but classes will be held virtually.

