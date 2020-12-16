Actor Kirk Cameron holds ‘peaceful protest’ Christmas caroling event at Thousand Oaks mall

Actor Kirk Cameron is facing backlash after holding a large Christmas caroling protest in Thousand Oaks amid California’s COVID-19 surge.

The ‘peaceful protest’ was held in the parking lot of the Oaks Mall and drew hundreds of people. Cameron promoted the event on Instagram saying it was “uplifting”, “inspirational”, and “enjoyable”.

The event, which was held in conjunction with Sing It Louder USA, was held twice this month, the first on Dec. 6 and the most recent on Dec. 13.

The first protest drew over 500 people. Cameron said the event was part town hall meeting and part worship service.

“Have you ever sung Christmas carols by candlelight at a time where your state governor prohibited you from doing that in America? People had such a great time, it lifted our spirits. Over 500 people gathered from our local community for this peaceful protest,” Cameron said in a video on Instagram.

Advertisement

Video from the protest showed people standing shoulder-to-shoulder without wearing face masks.

The protest drew criticism online by many saying it wasn’t right to gather due to the state’s stay-at-home order. However, several other people supported Cameron’s decision and said it was in the holiday spirit.

“We are going to be celebrating our God given liberties and constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas,” Cameron said.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

Public gatherings are currently prohibited in Ventura County and masks are required in public.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.