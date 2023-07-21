Actors, writers on strike rally in Philadelphia as union action spreads

Striking screenwriters and actors held a rally in Philadelphia on Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.

While Los Angeles and New York are the epicenters of strike actions, there are dozens of mid-sized and small locals across the country representing performers and writers.

"We have the same issues," said Nikki Izanec, president of the Philadelphia SAG-AFTRA local, on her way to Thursday's rally. "Lots of people pay attention to L.A. and New York, but our issues are the same as theirs."

The Philadelphia rally at Love Park drew actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, stars of the hit Philly-set TV show "Abbott Elementary."

"Enough is enough and we demand more," Ralph said.

Actors David Morse and Brian Anthony Wilson also attended.

Leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted unanimously last week to start striking, joining the Writers Guild of America, who walked out on May 2.

"We’re the voices of multi-trillion dollar TV theatrical streaming industry. And we all have a common goal, and that’s to make living wages in an industry that takes advantage of us," said Izanec.

The unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streamers and production companies — seem far apart, with no negotiations happening or planned.

"I feel like people would be surprised to hear that 87% of our members make under $26,000 a year, and that’s just under the amount that they need to qualify for health care. So that’s a national problem," said Izanec.

Disney CEO Bob Iger warned last week that it was not a good time for a strike, arguing that the entertainment industry's recovery from the pandemic is not complete.

Izanec replied that she resents the fact that the average WGA member makes $69,000 a year and Iger makes $74,000 a day. "Most of us know that we’re performers and we’re middle class people. We’re trying to be middle class workers," she said.

Screenwriters and actors, including Sheryl Lee Ralph & Lisa Ann Walter from "Abbott Elementary" gather in Philadelphia for a rally amid their ongoing strike. Expand

Key issues for both unions include residual payments, which have been nearly wiped out by the switch to the streaming system, and the unpaid use of their work and likeness by artificial intelligence avatars.

The AMPTP said it has offered fair terms on those and other issues.

In Los Angeles, strikers outside Netflix studios included Sarah Silverman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Witaske and Kendrick Sampson. Kristen Schaal was seen on a picket line outside Disney studios.