African American Museum hosts Juneteenth Festival for 50th anniversary

The Brief Hundreds gathered at the African American Museum for the Juneteenth Festival and the museum’s 50th anniversary. Attendees of all ages celebrated Black history, culture, and the meaning of Juneteenth. Many shared the importance of teaching younger generations about the holiday’s significance.



Hundreds of people lined up for free entry at the African American Museum to celebrate Juneteenth and the museum’s 50th anniversary.

The backstory:

The Juneteenth Festival drew a large crowd, with people eager to experience the museum and learn about the significance of June 19, 1865. Candice Taylor of Bryn Mawr said, "We need to have this recognized we always need to have Juneteenth recognized and how important it is for our people."

Jessica Edwards from Oxford Circle brought her 8-year-old son to help him learn about the holiday.

"Even my son, he’s 8 he didn’t know, I was explaining that to him on the way up there, but I wanted him to come in and get a chance to experience and learn," said Edwards.

The festival included music, dancing, and performances that brought together people of all ages and backgrounds.

"The energy is just immense so high level and the kids and all adults having a great time the music we’ve had the choir run they’ve been amazing we’ve been dancing!" Chloe Hall, visiting from England, said.

Many attendees said the event was not just about celebration, but also about education and passing on the meaning of Juneteenth to younger generations.

What they're saying:

"They need to understand the history they need to know what this day means they need to embrace that it’s now public where everything is called. We are now representing Juneteenth," Nina Gonzales of East Oak Lane said.

"So It was just a reminder that we are free as Black people now and as a country that’s 250 years it’s just to celebrate you know what I mean independence is also overcome struggling and that’s what I believe with our history," Jordan Welsh from Northeast Philadelphia added.

The festival featured dancing, music, and even a performance from the mayor, who joined in the festivities.

The event focused on celebrating the end of slavery and ensuring that the history and lessons of Juneteenth are not forgotten.