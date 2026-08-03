Woman pleads guilty in 2023 killing of SEPTA bus driver Bernard Gribbin in Philadelphia

The Brief Zhontay Capers pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and other charges in the 2023 shooting death of SEPTA bus driver Bernard Gribbin. Gribbin’s family and fellow bus drivers filled the courtroom and shared emotional reactions to the plea. Capers will be sentenced October 9 and could face up to 40 years in prison.



Zhontay Capers, now 24, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and other charges for the shooting death of SEPTA bus driver Bernard Gribbin, according to court proceedings. Gribbin, a 47-year-old Army veteran and longtime driver, was killed in October 2023 while driving his Route 23 bus in Germantown.

What we know:

Capers was arrested shortly after the shooting and has been in custody since, undergoing mental health evaluations, according to court records.

The guilty plea came just before a trial was set to begin, and Gribbin’s family delivered victim impact statements in court.

Gribbin’s family described him as a beloved family man and dedicated public servant.

"The world lost a truly remarkable man…he was truly the best of the best," said a family member during the hearing.

The courtroom was filled with fellow bus drivers from Gribbin’s union, Local 234, who expressed hope that his death would lead to increased safety measures.

"I am hoping SEPTA takes this serious. And that we continue to move forward with the bulletproof shields. And that the House will take this serious. There’s a bill that needs to be passed in the name of Bernard Gribbin and we need more protection for our drivers," said Will Vera, president of Transport Workers Union Local 234.

Family members share emotional statements and hopes for justice

Gribbin, who lived in Abington, was shot six times while driving his bus in October 2023.

Capers was arrested soon after and has remained in custody since then.

Gribbin’s family traveled from out of town to attend the hearing and expressed their pain and desire for justice.

"I just want justice to be served, I’m hoping that the outcome is going to fit the crime which is a really terrible crime. So I’m hoping she gets the maximum," said Angela Fairley, Gribbin’s sister. "To me justice looks like an eye for an eye so you don’t want to ask me that question," said Fairley.

Kimberly Tucker, Gribbin’s sister, spoke about her brother’s love for Philadelphia. "

Philadelphia was the city he loved. It was the city he served. And it’s the city he took us on tours to when my children and I came to visit him. And to come here for this reason is just.. Philadelphia is beautiful, but I don’t want to be here," said Tucker.

Capers, who shook her head during the victim impact statements, told her family she loved them before being led away. "Her father stood up and turned around, and he told her he loved her. And she turned around and said, I love you too. That’s words we will never hear as a family," said Tucker.

What's next:

Capers’ sentencing is scheduled for October 9. She faces up to 40 years in prison.

Capers will remain in custody until her sentencing in October. Gribbin’s family and union members continue to call for increased protections for bus drivers in the wake of his death.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what sentence Capers will receive or if new safety measures for bus drivers will be implemented as a result of this case.