Delco Walmart shooting: Suspect in custody, charged with attempted murder

The Brief Armani Tyrell Waite was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting at the Walmart in Darby Township on Friday, July 31. Police say Waite fired three shots during a dispute at the self-checkout, injuring a Walmart employee. Authorities say Waite turned himself in Monday, August 3, and a gun was recovered at the scene.



Armani Tyrell Waite has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three shots during a dispute at the self-checkout line at the Walmart in Darby Township on Friday night, according to District Attorney Tanner Rouse and Darby Township Police.

What we know:

Waite, 21, was identified as the suspect in the shooting that happened Friday night at the Walmart on MacDade Boulevard, according to Darby Township Police.

Authorities say the dispute began as a short verbal argument between two male customers at the self-checkout.

"He had what appeared to be a relatively innocuous, relatively short verbal dispute with another customer right at the self-checkout line," said District Attorney Rouse. "There are no less than 30 people around Mr. Waite when, as a result of this argument, he pulls out a gun and fires fires three times, striking one of the Walmart workers, not striking the intended target, but putting multiple lives at risk."

A Walmart employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the leg area, according to police.

"A completely unsuspecting victim. As the bullet flies through the glass door again. Thankfully, these were not life-threatening injuries that she sustained," said Rouse.

Police say Waite fled the scene on foot after dropping his gun and car keys at the store. The gun was recovered at the scene, according to Rouse.

Neighbors in the area expressed surprise at the police activity.

"It’s a quiet street. The kids, like normal, playing and people walk their dogs. And everybody’s friendly," said Martha Kinney, a Clifton Heights neighbor.

Armani Tyrell Waite has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three shots during a dispute at the self-checkout line at the Walmart in Darby Township.

Authorities say Waite was considered armed and dangerous before his arrest. A wanted poster was released Sunday as police searched for him.

Dig deeper:

Police attempted to serve a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. Monday on the 5200 block of Gramercy Drive but did not find Waite, according to Chief Mike Sousa. They were at the location for about two hours.

"The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority. We’re grateful to first responders for their swift response and are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation," said a Walmart spokesperson.

Police say the shooting happened at one of the busiest areas of the store, with about 30 people nearby.

"This is a one-off incident by a man that had almost no provocation to just start opening fire. This happened at Walmart in Darby Township. This could have been at any store, at any place across America where two people had beef. This is a guy who shouldn't have had a gun, who had a gun. And that's what the cause of this is. Not any lapse by Walmart," said Rouse.

Authorities say the other man involved in the dispute had a permit for his handgun and did not fire back.

Police say Waite was identified as the suspect almost immediately after the shooting, thanks to surveillance video and car keys left at the scene.

"The video was excellent," said Rouse. "And then we had the car keys to the car and the parking lot registered to him. So it became it was pretty quickly apparent who we were looking for."

Waite’s family previously told FOX 29 they were in contact with a lawyer and confirmed he had planned to turn himself in.

During the 3 p.m. press conference on Monday, Rouse confirmed, "He has turned himself in. He was in custody. He has an attorney."

Police say the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene, but it is not yet known if it was stolen or previously used in another crime.

What's next:

Authorities say Waite faces charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they will provide another update when more information is available.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what the exact relationship is between Waite and the other customer involved in the dispute, according to Rouse. Police have not said if the gun was stolen or previously used in another crime. The name of Waite’s attorney was not provided.