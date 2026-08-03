Phillies add Luis Arráez at trade deadline; fans cautious about World Series outlook

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The Brief Phillies fans are excited about the trade for Luis Arráez but remain cautious about World Series hopes. Bryce Harper will move back to right field to make room for Arráez. Some fans are optimistic, while others want to see postseason results before believing in a championship run.



Phillies fans welcomed a busy trade deadline that brought fresh faces to the clubhouse, but after years of postseason heartbreak, many aren’t ready to believe this team is destined for a World Series run just yet.

What we know:

The Phillies made one of the biggest splashes before the trade deadline by acquiring four-time All-Star and three-time batting champion Luis Arráez from the San Francisco Giants, adding one of baseball’s toughest hitters to their lineup.

The move has generated plenty of excitement around Philadelphia, but fans say they’re reserving judgment until they see how the team performs in October.

What they're saying:

"The Phillies do enough to get over the hump? No," said Phillies fan Sean Lafferty. "You’ve got to face the Dodgers somewhere along the way. They’ve got two of the best pitchers in the major leagues."

Another fan, Kim Burns, is hopeful but cautious.

"I’m not sure about the World Series," Burns said. "I’m hoping for October at this point."

Not everyone is skeptical.

Phillies fan Frank Attwood believes Arráez could be the missing piece that helps Philadelphia capture its first World Series championship since 2008.

"I love it," Attwood said. "I love Bryce is not being selfish going back to the field, so I’m all about it. Let’s go, Phils."

The trade also means a significant change for Phillies superstar Bryce Harper.

To accommodate Arráez, Harper will return to right field as his everyday position for the first time since 2021. The move is one Harper embraced, saying he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the Phillies win.

Fans are also excited that Harper plans to bring back his signature salute to the crowd from right field.

Attwood says the position change has personal meaning for his family.

"Bryce signed a ball for my daughter. That was awesome when he was in right field," Attwood said. "So we’ll buy more seats out there."

Harper acknowledged there will be one downside to the move.

"It should be fun, but it’s gonna suck going on the road — that’s gonna be the worst part," Harper said. "Excited to be out there."

Harper has made it clear his focus is on winning, saying he’ll do whatever the Phillies need — even if it means returning to right field and hearing opposing fans chirp at him from just a few feet away during road games.