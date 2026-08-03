Philadelphia judge overturns conviction in 2012 killing of Officer Moses Walker

The Brief Rafael Jones’ conviction for killing Philadelphia Police Officer Moses Walker has been overturned. The judge cited a former detective’s involvement as the reason for the reversal. The officer’s family and police union leaders say they are shocked and heartbroken.



A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Rafael Jones, who was serving a life sentence for the 2012 killing of Philadelphia Police Officer Moses Walker, according to the president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

Judge overturns conviction in high-profile police killing

What we know:

The sentence was handed down in 2015 following the deadly shooting in 2012.

Philadelphia Police Officer Moses Walker

Officer Walker in his civilian clothes is seen in surveillance video after leaving work at the 22nd District. Jones and another man named Chancier McFarland tried to rob him. Walker pulled his gun but was shot several times.

FOP President Roosevelt Poplar says the judge cited the reason for the reversal as a former disgraced detective's involvement in the case. Poplar says the former homicide detective is Philip Nordo. He is serving time for sexual assault and exploitation of witnesses.

The judge’s decision means Jones could get a new trial more than a decade after the original case.

What they're saying:

"Big shock. Big shock. I was taken by surprise," said Roosevelt Poplar. He is the president of the Philadelphia Police Union Lodge 5 and is talking about a judge’s decision to overturn the murder conviction of Rafael Jones. He is serving life in prison for the murder of 40-year-old Police Officer Moses Walker.

"Sad. Heartbroken. Disappointed. I cannot describe how I feel right now and how the family is feeling right now," said Poplar. He was in court today with Walker's family.

"It means for them reliving this tragedy," he said. He talked about the reason the judge cited for the reversal.

"What I heard the judge explain was there was a police detective that was locked up for some inappropriate conduct and apparently he took a statement from the defendant. The statement was never included in the initial trial, nor did the defendant testify in this trial. So, we do not understand why this statement would have so much meaning for this defendant to be granted an appeal for another trial," he said.

FOX 29 asked Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel about the developments.

"I'm confident that we'll be able to present a case that will keep this individual in custody," said Bethel who also says it is not over.

"I have faith in the system that it does what it's supposed to do. I am confident that with the evidence that we have that if we have to go back into a second trial, it appears that is where we are going, imagine that. You give your life to your job and now you have to have another trial. It is going to be hard on the family," said Commissioner Bethel.

The backstory:

The case dates back to 2012, when Officer Walker was shot and killed during a robbery attempt after leaving work at the 22nd District. Jones and McFarland were both implicated in the crime. The conviction and life sentence followed in 2015.

The judge’s decision to overturn the conviction centers on the involvement of former homicide detective Philip Nordo, who is now serving time for unrelated crimes.

The case has drawn strong reactions from police leadership and the officer’s family, who say they are preparing to relive the ordeal in court.

What's next:

A new trial for Jones could be scheduled, but no date has been set. Police and prosecutors say they are confident in their case and expect to present evidence again if required.

The officer’s family and police union leaders say they will continue to follow the case closely as it moves forward.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or if a new trial will be scheduled for Rafael Jones. The judge’s full reasoning and any next steps from prosecutors have not been detailed.