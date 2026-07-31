Fake sheriff jury duty scam costs Montgomery County victims up to $23K

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The Brief Callers are impersonating Montgomery County deputy sheriffs and threatening residents with arrest. Victims are told to stay on the phone and deposit money into a Bitcoin kiosk. Officials said legitimate law enforcement agencies and courts will never demand cryptocurrency payments.



Montgomery County officials are warning residents about a returning jury duty scam that has cost some victims more than $23,000.

How the scam works

The caller claims to be a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and tells the resident that they failed to appear for federal jury duty or owe money for another court-related matter.

Officials said scammers may identify themselves as "Lt. McDonald" or use another name associated with the Sheriff’s Office.

The calls appear to come from a local 610 area code because the scammers use spoofed phone numbers. They may also know personal information about the person they are targeting, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Victims are threatened with arrest unless they immediately pay the supposed fine.

Victims directed to Bitcoin kiosks

The caller tells the resident to begin driving toward the Montgomery County Courthouse while remaining on the phone.

Before the victim reaches the courthouse, the caller typically redirects them to a specific Bitcoin kiosk and instructs them to deposit a large amount of money.

Officials said victims have lost amounts ranging from more than $1,300 to more than $23,000. The Montgomery County Detective Bureau is actively investigating the calls.

What officials said

"Asking for a cryptocurrency payment for any court-related matter is a huge red flag. No legitimate law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Office or the court will ever request payment via a Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency ATM," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Steele said no payment is required when a warrant is issued for failing to appear for jury duty or for any other reason. A failure-to-appear warrant must be addressed in court before a Court of Common Pleas judge.

"Our Deputy Sheriffs do not operate in this manner," Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny said. "Sheriff personnel will never call a resident to demand money to satisfy a warrant or demand money for any reason."

What to do if you receive the call

Officials said anyone who receives one of the calls should hang up without following the caller’s instructions or depositing money.

Residents can call the Montgomery County Courthouse’s main number at 610-278-3000 and ask to be transferred to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials cautioned against calling a number supplied by the suspected scammer because it could connect back to someone pretending to represent the county.

Residents should also document the date, time and phone number displayed on caller ID. The call can be reported to the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

Warning signs coming to Bitcoin kiosks

Montgomery County detectives are working with businesses that operate Bitcoin kiosks to place warning stickers on the machines.

The stickers will warn customers about depositing large amounts of money at the direction of someone they do not know.