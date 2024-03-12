After possible water in gas damages vehicles in Camden, experts give tips to avoid breakdowns

The investigation continues into a South Jersey gas station where Camden officials say more than a dozen people fueled up, only to have their cars break down minutes later.

The test results are back and the city says water in the underground tanks appear to be the blame. They found more than 60 percent water in the fuel.

It’s the second incident since January and it raises questions, including, how do drivers prevent this from happening?

"It’s nothing you can see with the naked eye when you go to fill up, so AAA would recommend that first and foremost, you fill up your gas tank at a reputable gas station, a reputable name that you know," says Jana Tidwell, AAA spokesperson.

Tidwell added that drivers should also be leery about fueling up at places that have substantially lower prices.

"If you see a price in your area that looks a little too good to be true, it may very well be a little too good to be true."

Related article

Nick Aceto at Aceto’s Auto Repair in Pennsauken Township says his shop is repairing most of the cars damaged. Tow truck drivers are bringing them in by pairs, and he’s expecting at least another 16 to come in.

"It’s very, very harmful for the vehicle," he says. "Absolutely bad for everything."

For customers, Aceto says the bills range from a couple hundred dollars to several thousand dollars if the vehicle needs a new engine, and so far, at least one does. In one Honda, he says they pulled five gallons of water.

"We drained it all the way down to nothing, got in there, tried to clean the tank itself, fill it up with fuel additives, go from there, but you still have to deal with possible injector failures, contamination to fuel lines," he says. "So, it’s not like a one, two, three process. It takes some time to clear it out, get them up and running."

The city is urging anyone that might have been impacted by the contaminated fuel to contact the City of Camden Division of Weights & Measures by calling 856-757-7131 or emailing JuLugo@ci.camden.nj.us.