Philadelphia strike: Mayor Parker to provide update on negotiation with District Council 33

The backstory:

District Council 33 members took to the picket lines on Tuesday after a midnight deadline to find a new contract came and went without a deal.

The strike came hours after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker rolled out a contingency plan in the event District Council members walked off the job.

With sanitation workers on strike, Parker said there would be no trash pick-up and Philadelphia residents would have to haul their garbage to a dedicated dumping site.

This caused mounds of trash to pour out of dumpsters and overwhelm sidewalks, as the city struggled to make up for the absence of its sanitation department.

Featured article

The strike also meant service disruptions to Philadelphia's water department for things like water main breaks and street cave-ins.

In the heat of summer, over a dozen Philadelphia pools were forced to close, and recreation centers needed to cut hours.

The two sides reconvened on Wednesday, and negotiations wore well into the evening, but no news of an impending deal came from the meeting.

Meanwhile, the city filed an injunction against illegal picketing, accusing some union members of harassing city employees and blocking entries to dumping sites, health care facilities, and rec centers.

"We couldn't get our doctors into the health centers today," Philadelphia Solicitor Director Renee Garcia said. "They were slashing tires on trucks, preventing traffic, trash drop-offs. "We have residents going to drop off their trash and they're getting harassed on their way."

This was the third legal action the city placed on the union. The first was a pair of injunctions that forced 72 Water Department employees and over 200 911 dispatchers back to work.

"I would like to see this come to a halt yesterday," District Council 33 President Greg Boulware said. "We could have met yesterday, but the City had us in court all day filing injunctions."

Mayor Cherelle Parker tried to entice union members with an offer that included a 12% wage increase, which she said is the largest given out by a Philadelphia mayor in their first term over the last 30 years.

"For an average District Council 33 worker, that means an average annual pay increase of $2,383," Parker said in a video posted to Facebook last weekend.

That wasn't enough to pull union members from the picket lines, and the strike as both sides would not budge on their concessions.