Airbnb announced it is launching a new category of experiences and exotic listings as part of a new marketing campaign to attract younger guests and international tourists.

Airbnb will be adding 11 experiences for 2024 which will be available under their new "icons" category. They’ll only be available for a limited time.

"Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination — until now," said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO. "As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth."

The San Francisco company hit upon the idea for the publicity caper after seeing the response to a Barbie-themed house in Malibu, California, it listed last year in conjunction with a hit movie about the Mattel fashion doll. The formula is the same: link a promotion to a pop-culture product, celebrity or event.

Unlike the rental platform's typical listed properties, Airbnb is practically giving away its "icons."

Chesky said the company will invite people to fill out a profile and explain why they want one of the listings, and Airbnb will pick about 4,000 winners over the course of the year. He said winners will be able to book the featured properties or events for free or at prices under $100.

The 11 new experiences include:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Still image taken from Airbnb's icons 2024 summer release marketing campaign video. (Airbnb)

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Airbnb)

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Still image from Airbnb's "X-Men" mansion listing. (Airbnb)

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Still image of Musee d’Orsay in Paris. (Airbnb)

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Still image of Prince's house in Minneapolis featured in "Purple Rain." (Airbnb)

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Still image of TikTok star Khaby Lame. (Airbnb)

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Still image of reggaeton superstar Feid's FERXXOCALIPSIS World Tour bus. (Airbnb)

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Still image of Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor's family home. (Airbnb)

"Inside Out 2" core memories Airbnb listing. (Airbnb)

Go VIP with Kevin Hart. (Airbnb)

Living room session with Doja Cat. (Airbnb)

Some of the listings will be one-time events, including the sleepover at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, a living room performance by rapper Doja Cat, and an evening with comedian Kevin Hart in his members-only lounge.

The "Up" house and the "X-Men" mansion will be available for three or four months. The Minneapolis house owned by Prince that was featured in the film "Purple Rain" will be available for a year, according to Airbnb.

The company won't say how much it spent to acquire rights, dress up the properties, and pay the celebrities involved. Airbnb made a $4.8 billion profit last year and ended 2023 with nearly $6.9 billion in cash. Enough to repeat the "icons" campaign.

"These 11 are the beginning," Chesky said. "We have a lot more under development."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.