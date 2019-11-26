Airline food study reveals who has best meal choices

article

The holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and 2019 is expected to be busier than ever before.

Diet Detective and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center released the 2019-2020 Airline Food Study, rating foods for 11 airlines.

The study assigned a health score (5 stars = highest-rated, 0 star = lowest rated) based on criteria including healthy nutrients and calorie levels of meals, snack boxes and individual snacks, level of transparency (display of nutrient information, menu online & ingredients), improvement and maintenance of healthy offerings, menu innovation and cooperation in providing nutritional information, overall sodium levels, availability of meals on flights under three hours, and Diet Detective's Airline Water Health Score.

The study included health ratings, average calories per airline, comments, best bets, food offerings, costs, and nutrition information (e.g., calories, carbs, fats, protein, sodium and exercise equivalents).

This year, Air Canda and Alaska have received the top ratings.

Click here to see the other airlines that were mentioned.