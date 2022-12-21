Weather Alert: Line of snow squalls to move through before temperatures plunge, severe wind chill arrives

A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

On top of the dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow is expected across a large swath of the U.S.

Various winter weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service from the central and northern Plains eastward to the Midwest, Great Lakes and parts of the interior Northeast. These include the cities of Buffalo in New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City in Missouri, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Omaha in Nebraska and St. Louis.

Below we’ll break down the potential impacts on the Delaware Valley.

Friday's Forecast

Winds are beginning to pick up as an arctic blast prepares to move across the country, bringing plunging temperatures to the Delaware Valley on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday for most counties across the area and a wind chill advisory will take effect from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the weekend temperatures will feel like they are 15 degrees below zero.

Another line of precipitation is beginning to move across the area Friday morning. By 9 a.m., temperatures will begin to drop and the precipitation will change from rain to snow.

A combination of the snow and wind will cause low visibility, making for dangerous road conditions.

By noon, temperatures will have dropped nearly 20 degrees and they will continue to drop into the single digits by midnight.

The Delaware Valley will wake up to single-digit temperatures on Saturday with severe wind chills.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 40s, Low: 46

SATURDAY: High: 20, Low: 10

SUNDAY: High: 28, Low: 16

MONDAY: High: 30, Low: 17

TUESDAY: High: 37, Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: High: 40, Low: 21

THURSDAY: High: 47, Low: 25

Winter Storm Precipitation

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Delaware Valley and into the Lehigh Valley.

By the time the rain stops, parts of the region could see 1-3 inches of rainfall, causing flooding in some counties along the New Jersey shore.

A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for the Jersey shore Friday morning, between 6 and 10 a.m.

As temps plunge Friday, snow squalls are likely. Forecasters believe the Delaware Valley could see a trace up to one inch of snow, especially in the northern and western suburbs. Parts of the Lehigh Valley and into the Poconos will see one to three inches of snow.

Central Pennsylvania and into the Poconos will see snow, then rain, before a brief changeover to snow again Friday.

Winter Storm Winds

Aside from precipitation, the storm will also bring winds as strong as 20-30 mph Thursday night with gusts of up to 40-50 mph through Friday.

The National Weather Service says as the cold front moves through, wind gusts could potentially reach 45 to 60 mph., in the tropical storm range.

Those winds could lead to downed trees and power outages, forecasters say.

Dangerously Low Temperatures and Flash Freezing

Once that front moves through, expect a sharp drop in temperatures across the region. Temperatures will start to drop during the morning Friday. With the rapid dip in temperatures expected to follow all that rain, any runoff or standing water will freeze. It is likely temperatures will drop twenty degrees in three hours Friday morning into Friday afternoon.

Such a freeze could make for slick and potentially hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service says dangerous wind chills as low as -20 degrees could develop Friday night and Saturday night, with the coldest of those temperatures impacting the Poconos. Temperatures are projected to be the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day since 1989.