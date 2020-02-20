Alex Holley honored as a ‘Woman of Substance and Style’ by Joan Shepp

FOX 29's very own Alex Holley was honored by Joan Shepp during the 20th annual "Woman of Substance and Style" award ceremony.

The event, which is held each February during Black History Month, celebrates African-American women throughout the Philadelphia region who have contributed to the growth and betterment of their communities.

Alex Holley has worked tirelessly and always advocates for the African-American community so the honor, while unexpected, is truly well deserved.

Congratulations, Alex!

