Boyfriend, 24, shoots girlfriend's ex in Philly 'love triangle' shooting: police

The Brief A man is dead following a love triangle shooting overnight in Philadelphia. Police say a 26-year-old ex-boyfriend was shot three times by the woman's current boyfriend. Police know the alleged shooter's name and are "confident" that he will be taken into custody soon.



A 26-year-old man is dead after police say he was fatally shot overnight in Philadelphia by his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend.

Investigators say the man arrived at St. Christopher's Hospital with three gunshot wounds and underwent emergency surgery.

No arrests have been made, but police know the alleged shooter's name, and they are "confident" he will be taken into custody soon.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3400 block of North 5th Street around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

Police found three fired shell casings and blood on the sidewalk, according to investigators.

They were later informed that a shooting victim had arrived at St. Christopher's Hospital with three gunshot wounds and required emergency surgery.

Investigators believe that the 26-year-old was shot by his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend.

Chief Inspector Scott Small described the shooting as a "love triangle."

Police reported on Friday morning that the shooting victim died at the hospital around 2:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.

Small told reporters that investigators know the shooter's name and are "confident" that he will be taken into custody soon.