All flights suspended at Newark airport amid flooding

Days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, states like New York and New Jersey more than 1,000 miles away were hit with major flooding, canceling flights and halting trains.

In Newark, New Jersey, residents posted video of streets covered in several feet of water, submerging cars. Video showed flood waters rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill, a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the Newark airport, tweeted at 10:30 p.m. that all flights were suspended and all parking lots were closed due to severe flooding. All train service to the airport also was suspended.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of the state’s 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads.

Meanwhile, in New York City, residents posted videos on Twitter of flood waters pouring into the city’s underground subway system.

New York transit authorities said multiple trains were disrupted due to "excessive water" entering the stations.

The MTA warned Wednesday night that subway service was extremely limited, if not even suspended, because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region.

