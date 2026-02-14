Flooding at Callowhill parking garage leaves cars in standing water in Philadelphia

article

The Brief Floodwater is filling a parking garage in Philadelphia, leaving vehicles in standing water. Customers were told to report their cars as flooded through AirGarage after being told retrieval isn’t possible now. Philadelphia Fire Department is on scene, but flooding continues as of 5:09 p.m. Saturday.



Flooding inside the parking garage at 1601 Callowhill St. in Philadelphia has left vehicles surrounded by standing water as crews continue to respond.

What we know:

Flooding was first reported in the parking garage at 1601 Callowhill St. in Philadelphia around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14.

By approximately 5:20 p.m., water continued to fill the garage, creating several inches of standing water throughout the structure.

Photos from inside the garage show multiple vehicles with water around the wheels and lower body panels — not fully submerged, but clearly sitting in standing water.

Customers at the garage said they were told nothing could be done at the moment to retrieve their vehicles. They were directed to visit AirGarage.com to report their cars as being affected by flooding.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is on scene working to assess the situation. However, water continues to enter the garage and flooding remains ongoing.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what caused the flooding inside the 1601 Callowhill St. garage.

Officials have not released an estimate for when the water may be pumped out or when vehicle owners may be able to access their cars.

The total number of vehicles affected by the flooding has not been confirmed.

What's next:

Fire crews and other officials remain on scene as of Saturday evening. More updates are expected as responders work to stop the flooding and assess potential damage.