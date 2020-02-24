All lanes reopened on Walt Whitman Bridge after truck fire

A truck fire caused major delays on the Walt Whitman Bridge during the Monday evening rush.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday afternoon. The truck appears to be a garbage truck.

All lane reopened to traffic around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

SKYFOX showed heavy traffic on the Walt Whitman Bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

