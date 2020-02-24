All lanes reopened on Walt Whitman Bridge after truck fire
PHILADELPHIA - A truck fire caused major delays on the Walt Whitman Bridge during the Monday evening rush.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday afternoon. The truck appears to be a garbage truck.
All lane reopened to traffic around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
SKYFOX showed heavy traffic on the Walt Whitman Bridge.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
