The Brief A 24-year-old from Westbury, New York, faces multiple federal charges for allegedly supplying cocaine to Penn State fraternities, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment says bulk cocaine was sold to Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon fraternities between January 2023 and December 2024. The accused could face a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.



Agostino Abbatiello, the alleged ringleader of a massive cocaine trafficking ring involving two Penn State fraternities, is now facing federal charges.

What we know:

The indictment claims that Abbatiello supplied cocaine in bulk—sometimes as much as a kilogram at a time—to Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon fraternities at Penn State University from January 2023 to December 2024.

Prosecutors allege Abbatiello recruited others to help him get cocaine from Philadelphia and New York and to bring it to State College. Once there, fraternity members and pledges allegedly helped package the drug for resale.

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"College should be a marketplace of ideas and not illegal drugs. Our office will continue working with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, and with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who profit from illegal drug activity in our communities," U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller said.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said, "This defendant was the top rung of the ladder for a high-level drug trafficking ring that supplied cocaine to Penn State University students, incorporating some fraternity pledges into the packaging process." Sunday thanked the grand jurors for their diligence and said state authorities look forward to prosecuting the case with federal partners.

What's next:

Abbatiello faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to federal law. Any sentence would be decided by a U.S. District Court Judge, factoring in federal sentencing rules and guidelines.

Officials say Abbatiello was indicted by a federal grand jury and the prosecution will proceed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Both federal and state agencies are expected to participate in the case going forward.