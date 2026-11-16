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The Brief A landscaping employee was shot at while mowing on the 900 block of Penn Valley Road on Monday, November 16. The shooter fired several shots from a silver SUV and then fled southbound on Penn Valley Road. Police have cleared the scene and say there is no ongoing public threat.



A landscaping employee mowing a front yard in Nether Providence Township was shot at by a masked suspect who exited an SUV and opened fire on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on the 900 block of Penn Valley Road.

Police say the victim was operating a zero-turn mower in front of a home on the block when the gunman exited the passenger side of a passing silver SUV and fired several shots at the victim.

The victim was grazed in the back and the mower he was on was struck several times.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, dressed in all black and wearing a mask.

The area was closed off as law enforcement responded to the scene, but police have since reopened the roadway. Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What's next:

The Nether Providence Police Department's Detective Division is leading the investigation. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact their department at 610-892-2875 or call 911.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any details on possible motive in the shooting.