The Brief A woman was struck and killed while crossing Route 202 in Chadds Ford on Monday. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. The identity of the woman has not been released.



Police say a woman was struck and killed while crossing a busy road in Chadds Ford on Monday morning.

What we know:

Police say the deadly crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 202 in Chadds Ford.

Investigators believe the woman was attempting to cross the road when she was struck and killed.

The driver of the striking car remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

What we don't know:

No arrests or charges have been reported at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police.