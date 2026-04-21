Amazing Moms Giveaway Rules 2026

Who Can Enter:

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.



2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF FOX 29 (collectively, "Sponsor"), Hand & Stone Franchise LLC, and their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible. The term "immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term "household members" refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Giveaway Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Giveaway. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.



How To Enter:

3. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

4. Only one nominee submission per person. The giveaway begins at 4:00 a.m. local time on April 22, 2026, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time on May 3, 2026 (the "Giveaway Period"). The Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Giveaway. An individual, household, and/or immediate family may win only one (1) time during this Giveaway Period. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize from WTXF FOX 29 within any 365-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

5. To nominate a deserving mom, log on to www.fox29.com/contests. Fill in the information requested, including the name and contact information for the nominee and a brief essay (of up to 200 words) about why the nominee deserves consideration. All submissions must be original and conform to Sponsor’s then-current standards and practices and policies as established or determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, submissions may not contain profanity or references to violence, or demean any gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Entrants must own the copyright to, or otherwise have all necessary rights in, their entry materials. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant or remove any entry based on a claim, including, without limitation, a claim of copyright infringement or misappropriation of likeness. Entry constitutes an unlimited perpetual license to Sponsor to use entry materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the entry materials on its websites, television stations and in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented.

6. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other Giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the Giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTXF FOX 29’s giveaway records.CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

7. Two nominees will be selected as potential winners by a panel of judges throughout the entry period. The winners will be chosen based on the criteria set forth in paragraph 5 and will be final. Facts set forth in submission entries are subject to verification, and nominees are subject to background checks, all at Sponsor’s discretion. Nominees and/or other individuals may be contacted by Sponsor during this process. The results and conclusions of any vetting process made by Sponsor shall be final.

The Prize:

8. Each winner(s) will be featured in a news segment, on a day to be determined by Fox, but no later than May 10, 2026, and will receive one (1) gift card for a Classic Facial or Classic Massage to be redeemed at the Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa location closest to the winner’s residence. This news segment is supplied by Fox Television Stations, LLC and has no commercial value. The approximate retail value of the gift card is $130 and is provided by Hand & Stone Franchise LLC.

9. The nominators of the potential winners will be notified by phone and/or email between April 22, 2026, and May 4, 2026. All nominators must respond to the notification within 2 business days to consult with WTXF in making arrangements to feature a potential winner in a FOX 29 News Segment on a day/time to be determined by FOX 29. Potential winners will be disqualified for any of the following reasons: if a nominator does not timely respond to notification, if the potential winner’s eligibility cannot be confirmed, if reasonable arrangements cannot be made to tape the segment. In such event, Sponsor will select an alternate potential winner in the manner set forth herein if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits. In order to be declared a final winner, winning nominees must complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner communicated by Sponsor within 7 days of the segment taping or the prize will not be awarded.

10. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot sell, assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11. The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the discretion of the judges and the number of eligible nominations.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These Giveaway Rules are available at www.fox29.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, through June 10, 2026.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

16. This Giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to release Sponsor, any prize provider, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (b) to Sponsor’s Terms of Use located at https://www.foxlocal.com/terms-of-use/index.html and Privacy Policy located at https://www.fox.com/privacy-policy.