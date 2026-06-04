FIFA World Cup preparations continue across Philadelphia as countdown hits 1 week

The Brief Philadelphia is preparing for the FIFA World Cup, with banners, street closures and fan events throughout the city. Security measures and hospitality hubs are being set up as excitement builds for the first match on June 14. Ticket prices are dropping for some games, and local stars are participating in World Cup festivities



With one week to go before the FIFA World Cup begins, Philadelphia is seeing banners on the streets, new hospitality hubs and preparations for the 39-day Fan Fest at Lemon Hill, according to FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

Citywide preparations and local excitement for the World Cup

What we know:

Workers at Lemon Hill are building the entrance to the Fan Fest, which opens next Thursday and will run for 39 days. Alex Sullivan, who lives in Brewerytown, said, "I’ve seen the park come alive the crosswalks repainted, the grass is nice and this is coming in and it’s going to be a great event."

Signs warning of parking restrictions are going up in neighborhoods, and several hospitality hubs are already set up along the parkway where visitors can get air conditioning, water and bathroom access. Local sports stars Bryce Harper, Devonte Smith and Sean Couturier are signing nine special World Cup match balls, which will be given to each team playing a match in Philadelphia.

Louis Capelli Jr., director of the Camden County Board of Commissioners, said, "You’ll be able to sit in great neighborhood settings watch these games enjoy your family and enjoy your neighbors at a price a lot less ticket prices than the games themselves."

Philadelphia Police say this event will have the highest level of deployment. The first match at the Philadelphia stadium is on June 14. The Ivory Coast National Team will arrive in the U.S. this weekend, base in Wilmington and train at Subaru Park.

Around the city, residents like Sullivan are noticing the changes and increased activity as the event approaches.

World Cup ticket prices, security and national perspective

By the numbers:

Ticket prices on the secondary market are dropping, but some games and seats still cost $1,000 or more. Lower-level tickets to the June 25th Ivory Coast vs. Curaćo game were found for $213.

Today in Chicago, Christian Pulisic and Team USA are training for their final friendly match on Saturday night before their first game against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12.

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, said, "You’ll see 78 games, 11 sites that will be set up similar from a safety and security perspective to the Super Bowl which means you’ll see multiple perimeter checks for tickets. We want to make sure anybody is getting near to or certainly in the stadium to have a ticket."

Security for the event is taking center stage in Miami, where a White House task force outlined the unprecedented security and logistical challenges of the World Cup.

Philadelphia is not the only city getting ready, as Camden officials unveiled plans for a three-day SoccerFest at Wiggins Park at the end of the month.

The backstory:

The World Cup is considered the largest sporting event in the world, and Philadelphia is one of 16 North American host cities. The city is preparing for an influx of visitors and global attention as matches and fan events take place.

What we don't know:

Details about additional street closures, final security measures and the full schedule of Fan Fest activities have not been released.