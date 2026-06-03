Philly Pride 2026: Road closures, parking rules, and transit changes

The Brief Philly Pride March and Festival will take place Sunday, June 7, with major road closures and parking restrictions. The march starts at 11 a.m. at 13th and Locust Streets and ends at 21st and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, followed by the festival from noon to 7 p.m. Public transit detours, safety advisories, and event details have been released by the City of Philadelphia.



The City of Philadelphia has announced road closures, parking restrictions, and public safety plans for the 2026 Philly Pride March and Festival happening Sunday, June 7. The event will bring thousands to Center City and the Parkway, with significant impacts on travel and parking throughout the day.

Street Closures

What we know:

The Philly Pride March will begin at 11 a.m. at 13th and Locust Streets and end at 21st and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to the City of Philadelphia. The march is open to the public, but floats, banners of corporations, large institutions, and vehicles are not permitted.

The Philly Pride Festival will start at noon and run until 7 p.m. at the Parkway, featuring community resources, youth and family programming, a low-sensory relaxation zone, and a sober space and dry bar area. Festival admission is $10, while the march is free.

The City says march participants will assemble at Spruce Street between Juniper and 12th Streets and 13th Street between Locust and Pine Streets beginning at 9 a.m. These streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones starting at 8 a.m.

The march route will proceed north on 13th Street to Market Street, west on Market to Juniper, north on Juniper to John F. Kennedy Boulevard, west on JFK Boulevard to 16th Street, north on 16th to Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and west on the Parkway to 21st Street. The march is scheduled to conclude at noon.

The festival will take place from noon to 7 p.m., with street closures from 5 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m. on Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval, including cross streets, the Spring Garden Street Tunnel, Spring Garden Street Bridge inbound, and Kelly Drive inbound lane (detoured to Pennsylvania Avenue). Cross traffic will be permitted at 20th and 21st Streets as conditions allow.

Parking restrictions and transit changes

By the numbers:

"Temporary No Parking" zones will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all affected streets. Vehicles parked in restricted areas during posted hours will be relocated. The City advises motorists to call the police district where their car was parked if they believe it has been relocated.

SEPTA Bus Routes 7, 32, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will be detoured from 4:30 a.m. to about 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 7. Riders can find specific route changes on the SEPTA System Status Page.

The City will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services during the event and in the surrounding area. Attendees are reminded not to leave bags or items unattended and to report suspicious activity or items to police or by calling 9-1-1.

The City recommends planning ahead for travel, parking, and child supervision, and suggests wearing comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

The backstory:

Philly Pride is an annual street festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s event continues the tradition of public participation, community resources, and inclusive programming.