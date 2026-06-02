FIFA World Cup: Philadelphia unveils safety plan, new transit upgrades for fans

The Brief FIFA festivities officially take off on June 11th and last until July 28th. City officials say new technology, hospitality hubs, and transit upgrades are ready for fans. Security will be at its highest level for the July 4 match.



June officially marks the first of 2026 World Cup games in Philadelphia. The City of Brotherly Love can expect a 39-day-long fan fest, transportation changes, and more.

What we know:

Six matches of the 2026 World Cup will be taking place at Lincoln Financial Field starting on June 14th, with the first day of the FIFA fan festival being on June 11th.

The World Cup is expected to bring large crowds to Philadelphia, and the city’s preparations include enhanced security, hospitality, and transportation options. The July 4 match is expected to have the highest level of security.

Officials say the FIFA Fan Festival is already set up at Lemon Hill, and the city is no stranger to hosting large-scale events.

City officials have emphasized the importance of coordination between more than 40 city, regional, state, federal, and non-governmental partners to ensure safety and smooth operations.

World Cup security and logistics plans in final stages

Officials say emergency managers have spent years preparing for the World Cup, including six full-scale training exercises and tabletop emergency simulations.

Dominick Mireles, deputy managing director for community safety, said, "The result is a public safety plan that spans more than 40 days across our entire city and stretching into the region with more than 40 different city regional, state and federal and non-governmental partners."

Philadelphia Police have assessed the South Philadelphia sports complex, now called Philadelphia Stadium, which is secured with perimeter fencing. Security efforts will focus on the six match days in the city, with the July 4 match expected to have the highest security presence.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel said, "For the soccer games we would eclipse this one of the highest events absent having the Super Bowl is the NFC Championship. We will be at that level during the games. That is our highest level of deployment."

The city has also hired former Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey as a security consultant. Ramsey said, "Whether you are talking about Lemon Hill and the Fan Fest or the area around the stadium, we have fan marches that will be taking place. Escorts for VIP’s and teams and those kinds of things. A lot of moving parts."

Officials have introduced new technology, including body-worn camera software that can translate into 120 languages, and drones to monitor the area and keep unauthorized drones grounded.

Fan Fest:

FIFA Fan Fest will run all 39 days of the World Cup, giving fans the opportunity to watch games that are not being held in the city. Hosted in Lemon Hill, the festival will be open to fans one hour before the first match of the day and will close one hour after the last match.

All fans attending the festival will have to go through security screenings before accessing watch parties, food, drinks, entertainment, and more.

FIFA Fan Fest is free but does require registration, which can be found here.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use public transit, walk, or bike to the festival. The city will provide hospitality hubs with water, restrooms, maps, and visitor information along the walking path from Center City to Lemon Hill.

FIFA Fan Fest Transportation and Road Closures

Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed until July 28th at 8pm:

Sedgley Drive from Kelly Drive to Poplar Drive

Poplar Street from Poplar Drive to 30th Street (Local Access Maintained)

Poplar Street from 29th Street to 30th Street (Westbound Only; Local Access Maintained)

Poplar Drive from Sedgley Drive to Girard Avenue

Sedgley Drive from Girard Avenue to Lemon Hill Drive

Lemon Hill Drive & N. Lemon Hill Drive (Loop Road)

Starting on June 11th, Waterparks Drive will be closed daily from 10 a.m. until the end of the Fan Fest. The road will be partially open each day for parking until 9 a.m.

Parking may not be available on site. However, parking options throughout the city will be available.

PHLASH:

The Philly PHLASH bus system will be available this summer, stopping directly at the Fan Fest and connecting visitors to other popular spots around the city. While PHLASH typically runs until 6 p.m., extended services will be offered. Visit here for a full schedule.

Philadelphia is also offering free Broad Street Line rides home from every match, and SEPTA has reopened the South Broad Street Concourse, which connects City Hall to Walnut Locust Station.

Scott Sauer, General Manager of SEPTA, said, "In addition to new lighting and enhanced gating system to keep the concourse safe and secure, we advanced some scheduled capital improvements at location that will be most heavily used during the World Cup, America 250, the MLB game and other festivities."

SEPTA will be increasing services in the area starting June 14th.

Route 32 — will operate with a 15 minute or less service during weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Route 48 — Extra services will be added during the evenings close to the Fan Fest.

Route 7 — Provides services to Fairmont; in walking distance to the Fan Fest

Route 49 — Provides services to Fairmont; in walking distance to the Fan Fest

For more information on SEPTA services, click here.

Ride-share :

Ride-share services will be limited near the Fan Fest, which may require visitors to walk additional distances.

For those looking to bike or walk to the festival, the following information is available:

The Schuylkill River Trail will be open and accessible across the street from the Fan Festival adjacent to Boat House Row.

There will be bike parking available at Lloyd Hall and near the Indego Station Hub at Fan Festival.

Hospitality Hubs

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation will be staffing hospitality hubs, including two pop-up visitor centers in partnership with the Philadelphia Visitor Center.

The hubs will be along the recommended walking path from Center City to FIFA Fan Festival, guiding visitors past the following locations:

City Hall

Love Park

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Logan Circle

Eakins Oval

Lloyd Hall

The hubs will feature free amenities such as free water, restrooms, visitor information, and maps.

Exact locations of the hospitality hubs and hours of operation will be available at a later date.

Susan Slawson, parks and recreation commissioner, said, "We wanted to make sure there was some convenient locations for them to stop used the bathroom, get some water get some suntan or get some shade we strategically placed these hubs on the Parkway just as you get to Lemon Hill."

Residential Parking

Temporary residential parking permits will be required from June 11 through July 19 in the Lemon Hill area.

Residents can apply for permits online, in person, or at local events. Business owners will receive guest passes for employees and patrons.

Thousands of volunteers and "Phambassadors" will assist visitors with directions, event information, and language support at key locations citywide.

Accessibility for all attendees

The city is implementing new sidewalks, ADA-accessible ramps, accessible toilets, a sensory room, and mobility assistance options at Lemon Hill.

Service animals are permitted, but comfort or emotional support animals are not. All guests must pass security checks at both the festival and stadium, and prohibited items will be confiscated.

Match Schedule

Philadelphia Stadium will host six matches, including Côte d'Ivoire vs Ecuador on June 14 at 7:00 p.m., Brazil vs Haiti on June 19 at 8:30 p.m., France vs Iraq on June 22 at 5:00 p.m., Curaçao vs Côte d'Ivoire on June 25 at 4:00 p.m., Croatia vs Ghana on June 27 at 5:00 p.m., and a Round of 16 match on July 4 at 5:00 p.m. Gates open three hours before kickoff, and parking lots open five hours before.

Fan Experiences

Stateside Live! will offer match-day experiences and reopen to the public after each match.

The Stadium Fan Experience area will be located on the north side of the stadium with activities and prizes. Parking passes must be purchased in advance, and SEPTA’s Broad Street Line will provide regular and express service to NRG Station, with free rides home after matches for ticket holders.

What they're saying:

"We are prioritizing public transit, safe pedestrian and bicycle access, and clear navigation to ensure people can move efficiently and safely to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event, while minimizing disruption for surrounding neighborhoods and keeping Philadelphia moving throughout the tournament," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. Daniel J. Hilferty, Co-Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, said, "This is a defining moment for Philadelphia to show the world how a great city welcomes millions of visitors while staying true to its authenticity—and we are ready to do just that."

What we don't know:

Exact hours for hospitality hubs, final maps for road closures, and some operational details are still to be announced. Additional street closures may be implemented by police as needed for public safety.