Amber Alert for boy abducted from Queens canceled

An AMBER ALERT for a boy abducted by his older brother at about 4:26 a.m. Wednesday in Queens has been canceled after the boy was reportedly found safe.

Police say Ahsan Ali, who is approximately 15 years old, was taken by Mohsin Ali, 28, in a vehicle, near 46th Avenue. The child was abducted under circumstances that lead police to believe that he was in danger.

NYPD Chief of Dept. Terrence Monahan tweeted that Mohsin threatened to harm Ahsan.

Mohsin Ali has not been found yet. He is described as 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt. He has tattoos on both arms and chest and multiple recent cuts on his arms, according to police.

The vehicle he was believed to be traveling in is a white SUV Toyota Sienna with NY license plate number JJX5315.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

