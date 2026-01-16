America250 PA tour launches in Philadelphia, will visit all 67 counties

The Brief Officials launched a statewide tour to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, starting in Philadelphia on Monday. The tour will visit all 67 Pennsylvania counties, highlighting local history and community contributions. Special events, concerts and commemorative Liberty Bells are planned across the city and state.



Pennsylvania officials kicked off a 13-day tour on Monday to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, with Philadelphia serving as the launch point for a statewide tribute to every county.

Statewide tour highlights local history and community pride

What we know:

The America250 PA tour began in Philadelphia, where officials unveiled dozens of colorful fiberglass liberty bells that will be installed in neighborhoods across the city.

The tour’s second stop was Delaware County, home to what officials call the oldest settlement in the country in Chester.

The tour will visit courthouses and historic sites in Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties, as part of a journey to all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

"We are actually kicking off our 2026 kick off tour," said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250 PA.

Officials say the tour is designed to encourage everyone in Pennsylvania to participate in the nation’s birthday celebrations, regardless of where they live. "To really talk about those contributions that each county that they’ve made to the Pennsylvania American story," said Coleman.

The tour also highlights significant local achievements.

"Between 1852 and 1854 we had the first women’s suffrage convention in the country right here in West Chester in this building. And two years later we founded the first HBCU in the country. Lincoln University 9 years before the 13th Amendment passed," said Josh Maxwell, Chester County commissioner.

The backstory:

America250 PA was established eight years ago to prepare for the 250th anniversary celebration.

The organization is working to ensure that every community in the state is recognized for its role in shaping the country’s history.

The tour is part of a broader effort to showcase the people, places and events that have defined Pennsylvania and the nation.

Events, concerts and special merchandise are planned as part of what officials call a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

Officials say the semiquincentennial is a unique opportunity for Pennsylvanians to come together.

"I think folks need to understand the Semiquincentennial is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we all need to come together and we cannot miss the mark," said Coleman.

Why you should care:

The America250 PA tour is not just about marking a milestone—it’s about recognizing the diverse stories and achievements that make up Pennsylvania’s contribution to the United States.

The celebration aims to bring communities together and inspire pride in local and national history.

The tour’s events and installations, including the liberty bells and planned concerts, are intended to engage residents of all ages and backgro unds in the upcoming semiquincentennial.

For more information, visit america250pa.org