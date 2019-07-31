‘An all-American taste’: French’s launches mustard-flavored ice cream

What better way to celebrate National Mustard Day on Saturday, Aug. 3 than with mustard ice cream?

The popular condiment company French’s revealed on Wednesday that it has partnered with Coolhaus Ice Cream to debut a limited-edition mustard-flavored ice cream.

The bold ice cream flavor is part of the brand’s “Not From France” campaign which focuses on capturing the best of American flavors and putting an “unexpected twist” on French’s beloved classics.

“As lovers of sweet-meets-savory, pure ingredients and unique creations, we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with French’s Mustard in creating this one-of-a-kind product,” said Natasha Case, Coolhaus CEO and founder, in a press release. “It’s been so fun to explore this classic condiment in a whole new way and create an unforgettable thoughtfully-crafted ice cream flavor with an All-American taste.”

Served with a pretzel cookie, the mustard-flavored ice cream is an attempt at bringing together two all-American classics, ice cream and mustard, in a seemingly surprising and delicious way.

The French’s Mustard Ice Cream will be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 1 at Coolhaus locations in Los Angeles and from an ice cream truck in New York City and the Hamptons.

If you’re not near any of those locations, have no fear: French’s also created an easy to make, at-home recipe to bring the flavor to everyone across the country.