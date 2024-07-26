15-year-old shot in head inside recording studio in North Philly: officials

A shooting investigation is underway in North Philadelphia after a 15-year-old was shot in the head, leaving him with critical injuries.

The scene unfolded inside a recording studio, on the third floor, on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue, just before 5 p.m., officials said.

A 15-year-old was shot in the head.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he is fighting for his life.

Police are actively investigating the scene, but haven’t found any weapons and haven’t made any arrests.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.