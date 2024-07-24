Pennsylvania Turnpike is getting rid of tolls booths: Here's what that means for drivers
article
PENNSYLVANIA - Bumper-to-bumper lines as you fumble for toll cash are about to be a thing of the past on one popular roadway.
Open Road Tolling is set to launch across the Pennsylvania Turnpike, starting in just five months.
The cashless, free-flowing toll model will completely eliminate traditional toll plazas and tollbooths in between every exit and entry.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Sinkhole rattles houses in Port Richmond, creating dangerous traffic issues, according to residents
- New Jersey shore town makes list for worst cities to buy property in the next 5 years
- Antisemitism runs rampant in Philadelphia schools, Jewish group alleges in civil rights complaint
Instead of stopping at toll booths, drivers will get tolled as they pass underneath a gantry - no slow down required!
The roll-out will begin in the Philadelphia area this January, then continue moving west.
FOX 29's Shaynah Ferrera is getting a behind the scenes look at the equipment that will be used to power the new Open Road Tolling.