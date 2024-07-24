Pennsylvania Turnpike is getting rid of tolls booths: Here's what that means for drivers

article

Bumper-to-bumper lines as you fumble for toll cash are about to be a thing of the past on one popular roadway.

Open Road Tolling is set to launch across the Pennsylvania Turnpike, starting in just five months.

The cashless, free-flowing toll model will completely eliminate traditional toll plazas and tollbooths in between every exit and entry.

Instead of stopping at toll booths, drivers will get tolled as they pass underneath a gantry - no slow down required!

The roll-out will begin in the Philadelphia area this January, then continue moving west.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferrera is getting a behind the scenes look at the equipment that will be used to power the new Open Road Tolling.