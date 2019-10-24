Animal welfare workers save 98 cats, dogs from 'self-proclaimed rescue' in Lebanon County

article

Animal welfare workers say 98 animals were removed from a "self-proclaimed rescue organization" in Lebanon County.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says they rescued 83 live cats and kittens and 10 dogs from the Jonestown property. Five cats were found dead in an enclousre with the majority of rescued cats.

One of the deceased cats remains were in such a horrible state that it had decomposed to the point of adhering to the structure, according to officials.

Credit: PSPCA

Officials from the PSPCA say the animals were removed due to concerns for the unsanitary conditions of the property and the untreated medical conditions of the animals.

“Unfortunately this type of case is not unique to us," said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the PSPCA.

Many of the cats rescued were were suffering from respitary infections and untreated eye conditions while many of the dogs were very thin.

The animals lived in kennels or enclosures in which feces or urine accumulated for days without removal.

Credit: PSPCA

"The desire to help is admirable but this case highlights the importance of knowing your own limitations in order to prevent yourself from becoming the perpetrator of suffering," Wilson added.

An investigation is underway with charges to pend at the conclusion.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA.