Anti-violence advocate hopes conflict resolution training can help decrease gun violence in Philly

Veteran anti-violence advocates believe arguments, fights and too many guns are the driving force behind the dramatic increase in violence this year. This year, there have been 370 murders, up nearly 40 percent, while shootings are up over 50 percent.

Bilal Qayyum believes strongly in conflict resolution training. He supports state representative Joanna McClinton's new bill requiring public schools to provide age-appropriate conflict resolution courses to teach young people how to settle arguments civilly.

"Over time, I think we could reduce shootings a lot," he said. "Even if you like talk it out that's better than shooting it out."

Shantelle Forman is raising her three children in West Philly where she says gun violence is an everyday occurrence. She believes conflict resolution can work.

"Any situation can be talked out. There's a lot of miscommunication that leads to a fight, a shootout, or whatever," she said.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

