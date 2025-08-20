You can now apply to clear your criminal record online in Pennsylvania

The Brief Pennsylvania has launched an online application for people seeking clemency. The move makes it easier for people to apply to have their criminal records cleared. Paper applications are still an option.



Pennsylvania has become one of the first states in the country to bring the pardoning process online.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons recently launched a fully online application for those seeking to clear criminal convictions from their record.

Modernizing the process is a significant milestone for "making it easier for deserving individuals to earn a second chance," the board says.

Previously, a paper application and other documents had to be mailed for approval by the pardons board and the governor, a process that could take years.

The new online application would make expunging criminal history more accessible for Pennsylvania residents, renewing their ability to serve on a jury, hold public office, own a home and seek new jobs.

Clemency statistics

By the numbers:

"After hearing from nearly 1,500 pardon applicants over the past two-plus years, I’ve seen how many of these folks have worked hard to turn their lives around, make amends and are now contributing positively to their communities," said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, chair of the Board of Pardons.

How to apply

What you can do:

The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons clemency application is now available online.

To apply, you will need a criminal complaint, affidavit of probable cause, criminal indictment, final plea or verdict, sentencing order, and documentation of your financial obligation status.

A personal statement about why the applicant wants a pardon must also be included.

If you don't want to apply online, paper applications are still available.

What is clemency?

Dig deeper:

Clemency is leniency granted by an executive authority to those who have been convicted of crimes.

It includes pardons, commutations and reprieves, and is typically requested through a petition or application process.