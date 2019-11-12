Archbishop Carroll High School senior dies after falling off cliff while hiking
LAPORTE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania high school student has been killed after he fell down a cliff while hiking at a state park in the Poconos.
State police responded to Worlds End State Park in Sullivan County around 8 a.m. Sunday to a report of a hiker who died after a fall.
The student has been identified by Archbishop Carroll High School as 17-year-old senior Luke DePiano.
DePiano was reportedly camping with members of his family and walking through underbrush when DePiano fell about 35 feet off a cliff.
Officials say the death appears to have been accidental.
A prayer service will be held at the high school Tuesday night.