Arizona Senate passes resolution declaring porn 'public health crisis'

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Arizona state lawmakers have passed a resolution that declares pornography a "public health crisis".

According to documents from the Arizona State Legislature, House Concurrent Resolution 2009 denounces pornography as a "public health crisis", claiming that porn "perpetuates a sexually toxic environment:", is "potentially biologically addictive", based on recent research, and claims the damage of porn is "beyond the capability of the individual to address alone".

"To counteract these detrimental effects, this state and the nation must systemically prevent exposure and addiction to pornography, educate individuals and families about its harms and develop pornography recovery programs," wrote a portion of the resolution.

The resolution does not contain any provision on banning or regulating pornography in Arizona.

According to the State Legislature, the state house passed the resolution on February 25 in a 32-28 vote. The State Senate passed the resolution on Monday, in a 16-13 vote. One Senator, Tony Navarrete, did not vote.

This is not the first time the issue of pornography appeared in the Arizona State Legislature. In January, FOX 10 reported on House Bill 2444, a proposed bill in the Arizona State Legislature that would have required all digital devices sold in Arizona that can access the internet to include porn blockers, and those who wish to deactivate the blocker would have had to pay at least $20 to the State Government. Proceeds from the unblocking fee would have gone to a number of initiatives, including the building of a border wall between Arizona and Mexico.

HB2444, according to information released by the Arizona State Legislature, had its first House reading on Monday, with no further actions taken since then.